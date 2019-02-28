LANCASTER – Lizzie R. Knox, 89, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Armistead Rollings and the late Lizzie Mitchell.
Survivors include son, Maskins Knox of Lancaster; daughter, Penita Burrell of Lancaster; and sister, Zelma Warren of Inkster, Mich.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, in the Crawford Funeral Home chapel, officiated by the Revs. Diana Charles and Kenneth Cauthen.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 27, 2019