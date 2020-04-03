Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Logan Allen Stacks. View Sign Service Information Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster 709 North White Street Lancaster , SC 29720 (803)-286-5000 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Westside Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Logan Allen Stacks, 17, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020.

He was born Sept. 26, 2002, at 9:26 pm in Lancaster, a son of Arthur Bunk Stacks Jr. and Jessica Smith Stacks.

Logan was a member of Covenant Baptist Church and attended Freedom Freewill Baptist Church. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, cousin and friend, with an outgoing personality. Logan loved his family and friends and could light up a room with his smile. He enjoyed basketball, fishing and music.

A service to celebrate Logan's life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 4, from the graveside at Westside Cemetery with the Rev. Mitch Ingram officiating.

Logan is survived by his parents, Arthur Bunk Stacks Jr. and Jessica Smith Stacks of Fort Lawn, a brother, Arthur "Grant" Stacks of Fort Lawn; a sister, Makayla Stacks of Fort Lawn; paternal grandmother, Brenda K. Stacks of Lancaster; maternal grandparents, David and Melissa Smith of Lancaster; maternal grandmother, Rhonda Smith of Lancaster; his maternal great-grandparents, George Cox and Nancy Cox of Lancaster; aunts, Stacy Rudinger of Germany, Amanda Dobson; uncle, John Dobson (Susan) of High Point; and cousins, Alex Rudinger, Feride Ertural, Ayden Ertural, Noman Ertural, Fritz Wright, Lars Rudinger and Danielle Dobson Shaw (Dakota) of Ashboro, N.C.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Arthur Bunk Stacks Sr.; and his maternal great grandparents, Vernon Henry Smith and Minnie Lee Smith.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service, and other times at the home of his parents.

Notes to the family may be made at

www.lancasterfuneralhome.com. Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Logan. Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 4, 2020

