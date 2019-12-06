Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Thomas Adams. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Lois Thomas Adams, 92, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

She was born Oct. 5, 1927, in Climax, Ga., a daughter of the late Charlie Thomas and Annie Smith Thomas and the wife of the late William J. Adams.

Mrs. Adams enjoyed quilting, cooking and going to the beach and mountains. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Adams was a very sweet, caring and loving person.

Mrs. Adams is survived by sons, Robert Lloyd Adams and William Randy Adams (Betty), all of Lancaster; daughters, Sandra Kay Mungo (Joe) and Teresa Jan Adams, all of Lancaster (her special friend, William Allen Gibson, of Norwood, N.C.); grandchildren, William Randy Adams Jr., Justin Lloyd Adams (Savannah), and Kimberly Dawn Stacks (William); great-grandchildren, Kristen Shea Stacks and Kaleb Shane Stacks; brother, Leon Godwin of Climax, Ga.; and sister, Levon Parker of Lancaster.

Mrs. Adams was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, William Adams; brothers, Bill Thomas, Charles Thomas and Frank Thomas; sister, Louise Adams; and daughter-in-law, Peggy Sue Adams.

The celebration of life funeral service for Mrs. Adams was 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Camp Creek Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Randy Mellichamp and Charlie Simpson, and burial followed in the church cemetery.

The family received friends one hour prior to the service in the church fellowship hall.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Camp Creek Baptist Church, 998 Potter Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at

Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, is caring for the family of Lois Adams. LANCASTER – Lois Thomas Adams, 92, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.She was born Oct. 5, 1927, in Climax, Ga., a daughter of the late Charlie Thomas and Annie Smith Thomas and the wife of the late William J. Adams.Mrs. Adams enjoyed quilting, cooking and going to the beach and mountains. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Adams was a very sweet, caring and loving person.Mrs. Adams is survived by sons, Robert Lloyd Adams and William Randy Adams (Betty), all of Lancaster; daughters, Sandra Kay Mungo (Joe) and Teresa Jan Adams, all of Lancaster (her special friend, William Allen Gibson, of Norwood, N.C.); grandchildren, William Randy Adams Jr., Justin Lloyd Adams (Savannah), and Kimberly Dawn Stacks (William); great-grandchildren, Kristen Shea Stacks and Kaleb Shane Stacks; brother, Leon Godwin of Climax, Ga.; and sister, Levon Parker of Lancaster.Mrs. Adams was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, William Adams; brothers, Bill Thomas, Charles Thomas and Frank Thomas; sister, Louise Adams; and daughter-in-law, Peggy Sue Adams.The celebration of life funeral service for Mrs. Adams was 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Camp Creek Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Randy Mellichamp and Charlie Simpson, and burial followed in the church cemetery.The family received friends one hour prior to the service in the church fellowship hall.The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Camp Creek Baptist Church, 998 Potter Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, is caring for the family of Lois Adams. Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close