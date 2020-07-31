Lonnie Clyburn Catoe, 95, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at home.
He was born July 12, 1925, a son of the late Keever Benjamin Catoe and Irene Faulkenberry Catoe, and was the husband of the late Doris Walters Catoe.
Mr. Catoe proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a WWII POW. He was a member of the American Legion and Ex POW National. Mr. Catoe was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, where he served as Lifetime Board Member, Custodian, and President of the Men's Club.
Mr. Catoe is survived by a son, the Rev. Mike Catoe (Cathy); two daughters, Linda Horne (Don) and Karen Tucker; eight grandchildren, Jamie Catoe, Tonya Singleton, Jennifer Nowicki, Mikey Catoe, Tammy Mosier, Donna Horne, Michelle Edwards and Mick Tucker; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Wanda Catoe; a brother, Charles West Catoe; and two sisters, Marguerite Adams and Joyce Brazzell.
Mr. Catoe was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Catoe; a son, James Clyburn Catoe; his parents; four brothers, Eugene Catoe, Dewey Catoe, Ray Catoe and A.W. Catoe; and a sister, Betty Phillips.
The celebration of life service for Mr. Catoe was 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, at The Chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Mike Catoe. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family received friends from 10-11 a.m., one hour prior to the service, Friday, July 31, at Burgess Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace UMC, Building Fund, P.O. Box 418, Lancaster, SC 29721.
