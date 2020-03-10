ROCK HILL – Lonnie Deonta Glenn, 28, died Saturday, March 7, 2020.
He was a son of Linda Douglas Glenn of Rock Hill and Lonnie Glenn of Greenville.
Survivors include his parents; sisters, Jazman Glenn of Rock Hill and Shaneisha Ballenger of Greenville; brothers, Tranell Douglas of Rock Hill and Warren McCall of Virginia; and grandmother, Agnes Glenn of Greenville.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Glorious Resurrection of Life Ministries, Lancaster, officiated by the Rev. Sharon A. Browning, with burial in the Barber Memorial Cemetery, Rock Hill.
Viewing was 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 11, 2020