Lorean Danzy-McMillian, 75, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Belton Danzy and Joanna Washington-Danzy. She was married to Talmedge McMillian.
Survivors include her husband; daughter, Latroka Brown; sister, Jannie B. Miller of Bethune; stepdaughters, Theresa McMillian-Johnson and Debra McMillian; and stepson, Ervin McMillian.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Dennis J. Miller, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Kirkland-McCray Funeral Home in Kershaw.
Her body will lie in repose one hour prior to the service.
McCray Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.