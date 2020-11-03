Lorean Danzy-McMillian, 75, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Belton Danzy and Joanna Washington-Danzy. She was married to Talmedge McMillian.

Survivors include her husband; daughter, Latroka Brown; sister, Jannie B. Miller of Bethune; stepdaughters, Theresa McMillian-Johnson and Debra McMillian; and stepson, Ervin McMillian.

Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Dennis J. Miller, with burial in the church cemetery.

Viewing is 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Kirkland-McCray Funeral Home in Kershaw.

Her body will lie in repose one hour prior to the service.

McCray Funeral Home is in charge.

