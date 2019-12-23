LANCASTER – Lorene Truesdale, 45, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Bozzie Truesdale and the late Rosiey Harris Truesdale.
Survivors include daughters, Shamisha Frierson and Laquesha Truesdale, both of Lancaster; sons, Jeremy D. Truesdale, David L. Truesdale, Antonio L. Truesdale and Sherman Frierson, all of Lancaster; brothers, James Stalk of Durham, N.C., Tony Stalk of Columbia, Willie James Truesdale of Lancaster, Willie Edward Truesdale and Jack B. Truesdale, both of Heath Springs, and Michael R. Truesdale of Charlotte; and sisters, Teresa Stalk and Patricia McCoy, both of Lancaster, and Alice Truesdale of Heath Springs.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, in the chapel of Crawford Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Viewing is from 1-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 24, 2019