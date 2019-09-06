LANCASTER – Mrs. Loretta Ann Taylor Faulkenberry, 83, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Prisma Health-Richland.
She was born March 31, 1936, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Milburn Collier Taylor and Evelyn Alice Taylor.
Mrs. Faulkenberry was a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Mrs. Faulkenberry loved watching TV, reading the paper and listening to gospel music. She loved her fur babies and spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Faulkenberry is survived by her husband, Robert Franklin Faulkenberry of Lancaster; son, Darrell Glenn Faulkenberry and his wife, Sandy, of Billerica, Mass.; daughters, Rebecca Ann Brock and her husband, Donald, of Lancaster, Wendy F. Blackmon and her husband, Tony, and Penny F. Shehane and her husband, Rick, all of Heath Springs; grandchildren, Carlie Carpenter, Jade Harris, Ricky Shehane, Mark Baker, Samantha Shehane and Bobby Shehane; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Eloise Taylor Carnes.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Faulkenberry will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Tabernacle United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Larry King officiating. Burial will be in the Tabernacle United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Lancaster Funeral Home and other times at her home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 5908 Tabernacle Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 7, 2019