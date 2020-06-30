Loretta Scott Duncan
Loretta Scott Duncan, 75, died Friday, June 26, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Ira and Wilhelmina Brown Scott.
Survivors include daughter, Octavia Scott of the home; son, Spencer Scott of Florence; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Graveside services are 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Mt. Moriah AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Loretta Adams-English.
Viewing is 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at McMullen Funeral Home.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
