Loretta Scott Duncan, 75, died Friday, June 26, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Ira and Wilhelmina Brown Scott.
Survivors include daughter, Octavia Scott of the home; son, Spencer Scott of Florence; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Graveside services are 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Mt. Moriah AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Loretta Adams-English.
Viewing is 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at McMullen Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.