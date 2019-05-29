INDIAN LAND – Ms. Lorrie Morris, 57, of Indian Land, died Sunday, May 26, 2019.
She was the daughter of Patricia Ann Taylor and the late Rev. Robert E. Taylor Sr.
Survivors include mother; son, Brandon Morris; brothers, Michael Boatwright and Robert E. "Bobby" Taylor Jr.; and sister, Robbie Wood.
Services were 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, in the chapel of Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, officiated by Bobby Taylor, with burial at Belair United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at 8132 Henry Harris Road, Indian Land.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 29, 2019