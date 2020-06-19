LANCASTER – Lou Wilden Carnes Bundy, 94, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Roy Ernest Carnes and Ella Edith Walters Carnes.
Survivors include son, Michael Bundy of Lancaster; daughters, Barbara Vick, Peggy Phillips and Geneva McCaskill, all of Lancaster; brother, Jack Carnes of Lancaster; sister, Wynona Cox of Lancaster; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Burial is private.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.