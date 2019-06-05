Louis Anthony "Tony" Pate

Service Information
Obituary
LANCASTER – Mr. Louis Anthony "Tony" Pate, 48, of Lancaster passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at Atrium Healthcare-Main in Charlotte.
He was born Jan. 22, 1971, in Lancaster, a son of Louis Calvin Pate and the late Betty Elaine Bowers Pate.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. He loved fishing and the S.C. Gamecocks. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Tony was a Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 22 years of service. He received numerous awards and commendations, including "Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year" and a Bronze Star for his service in Iraq. Mr. Pate was employed at CSX Railroad.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Pate will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, in the chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home, with the Rev. Douglas Pate officiating.
Mr. Pate is survived by his wife, Tina Threatt Pate; two daughters, Autumn Nicole Pate of Rock Hill and Sidney Leigh Pate of Lancaster; his father, Louis Calvin Pate of Lancaster; a sister, Melanie Langley of Westville; and two grandchildren, Jaxon Anthony Lopez and Adrian Cody Lopez.
The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, at Lancaster Funeral Home and other times at his home.
Published in The Lancaster News on June 5, 2019
