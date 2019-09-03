KERSHAW – Louise Holden Truesdale, 78, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Connie Reeves Holden and the wife of William H. Truesdale.
Survivors include son, Mike Roberts of Kershaw; daughter, Patti Stover of Kershaw; stepson, Bryan Truesdale of Kershaw; sisters, Katherine Hudson and Rosa Lee Munn, both of Camden, and Ann Vincent of Birmingham, Ala.; brother, Willie Holden of Camden; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren;
Services are 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Sand Hill Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends following the burial in the church fellowship hall.
Memorials may be made to Sand Hill Baptist Church, 6895 Highway 341, Kershaw, S.C. 29067.
Baker Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 4, 2019