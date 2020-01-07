LANCASTER – Louise Mackey Baskins, 93, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. T. Gary Stevens will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, with Eastern Star rites at 5:30 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home Lancaster.
Louise M. Baskins, a daughter of the late Chalmers Lee Mackey and the late Louvenia Suber Mackey, was born Oct. 29, 1926, in Lancaster.
She was married to Robert "RJ" Baskins Jr., who preceded her in death.
Survivors include four daughters, Audrey Crawford (Glen), Iris Curry and Sandra Grier, all of Lancaster, and Debra Johnson of Hinesville, Ga.; and seven grandchildren.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 8, 2020