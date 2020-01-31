Louise "Wee" Johnson Ramsey, 85, died Saturday, Jan. 24, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Henry Belton Johnson and Amanda Catoe Johnson. She was married to Lewis Ramsey.
Survivors include son, William Johnson of Matthews, N.C.; sisters, Mary McCoy, Dora Mingo, Willie Mae Drakeford and Inell Wright, all of Lancaster; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Second Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Dr. James L. Coleman Jr. and the Rev. Eddie Moore, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing was 2-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Stewart Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 1, 2020