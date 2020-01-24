Dr. Loyd Reid transitioned to his heavenly home Sunday morning, Jan. 19, 2020. Rev. Reid was born April 5, 1931, in Lancaster County, South Carolina. He was the son of the late Duncan and Elizabeth Barnes Reid. He was married to the late Essie Mae Pate Reid.
Dr. Reid was educated in the Lancaster County school system. He matriculated at Friendship College in the Rock Hill Seminary School, Morris College School of Religion and Mid-Atlantic Bible College. He dedicated his life as a minister and pastored for 51 years.
He was predeceased by one daughter, Denise R. Catoe; and one son, Sylvester Reid.
He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Barbara Winchester (Eric) of Charlotte and Carolyn Reid of Lancaster; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The homegoing service for Dr. Reid will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Second Baptist Church, 1426 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster. The funeral service will be conducted by the Rev. George Mingo and Rev. Dr. Waldo Robinson, with burial in St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery.
The body will be lie in repose from 9:30-11:15 a.m. Saturday at Second Baptist Church.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Stewart Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 25, 2020