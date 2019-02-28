LANCASTER – Lula E. Strothers, 45, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
She was a daughter of Phillis Strothers and James Patterson.
Survivors include son, Jaquabouis Strothers of Lancaster; parents of Lancaster; sisters, Renee Hoover, Sharon Cloud and Linda Patterson, all of Lancaster; and brother, Curtis Patterson of Richmond, Va.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3, in the Crawford Funeral Home chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 1, 2019