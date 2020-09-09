1/
Lula Mae Johnson
LANCASTER – Lula Mae Johnson, 67, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Claude Hammond and the late Lula Bell Johnson.
Survivors include sons, Jamie Johnson of Lancaster, Antonio Johnson of Charlotte, Randy Jackson of Ridgeway and Marsh Stevens of Lancaster; goddaughter, Tanica Bailey; brothers, Lewis "Big Blue" Johnson of Lancaster, Edward Johnson of Great Falls and William Johnson of Lancaster; sisters, Jacqueline Henderson of New York, Janice Johnson of Charlotte, Darlene Curry, Constance Patterson, Anita McIlwain and Pat Dixon, all of Lancaster; and five grandchildren.
Services were 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Dorothy McIlwain, with burial in the I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery.

