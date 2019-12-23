PAGELAND – Mr. Luther Moree Jr., 78, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
He was a son of the late James Luther Moree Sr. and Lena McManus Moree and was married to Brenda "Sue" Knight Moree.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Barry Moree of Pageland and Larry Moree of Polkton, N.C.; daughter, Pamela Baker of Jefferson; sisters, Rose Plyler and Marcine Sowell, both of Lancaster; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Services were 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Baumgartner Funeral Home, officiated by the Revs. Ricky Welch and Barry Moree, with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park of Pageland.
The family greeted friends noon-2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Baumgartner Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 24, 2019