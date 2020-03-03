Luticia "Lu" Mobley McClary, 76, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Willie and Luevenia Witherspoon-Mobley. She was married to the late Robert McClary Jr.
Survivors include children, Kerra McClary of Lancaster, Keisha Ray of Fort Worth, Texas, and Letavious Robert McClary of Yonkers, N.Y.; sisters, Peggy Fletcher of Waxhaw, N.C., Claudia Polk and Carrie Mobley-Johnson, both of Bronx, N.Y.; brother, William Mobley of Brooklyn, N.Y.; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Services are 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, at White Oak AME Zion Church, officiated by the Revs. Diana M. Charles and Timothy Mobley, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 2-6 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Stewart Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 4, 2020