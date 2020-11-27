LANCASTER – Lynda Criminger Faulkenberry, 81, joined her Lord and Savior in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
Lynda was born on March 27, 1939, in the community of Rich Hill in Lancaster County. She was a graduate of Heath Springs High School and Palmer College. She was married to the love of her life, Mitchell M. Faulkenberry, for over 59 years.
Lynda worked briefly at the Lancaster Telephone Company before accompanying Mitchell to Florida for his career with the U.S. Navy. Together they served 22 years before his retirement in 1979 and returned to Rich Hill. They relocated to Chapin in 2019 to be closer to their children.
Lynda was an accomplished seamstress, making beautiful clothes for her family and even custom bridal gowns for her daughters. In more recent years, she enjoyed quilting. Lynda was known for her cooking talents, especially baking cakes. Everyone had a favorite, and her freezer was never without one.
Lynda was the daughter of the late Broadus S. Criminger Sr. and Pauline Bailey Criminger.
She is survived by her husband, Mitchell; her daughters, Michelle Faulkenberry Page (Carey) and Melinda Faulkenberry Pedroni (Shaun).
She loved being a wife and mother and equally delighted in her role of "Ma" to her grandchildren: Caitlyn Page Woods (Joshua), Stephen Mitchell Page, Roger Mitchell Pedroni and Jones Bailey Pedroni. She is also survived by her brothers, Broadus S. Criminger Jr. (the late Barbara Criminger) and Michael B. Criminger (Margaret).
Viewing will be available at from 9 a.m. until the service time Saturday, Nov. 28, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at Lancaster Memorial Park. Family and friends are welcome to gather at a social distance. The service will be officiated by the Revs. David Huffman and Glenn Wellsford.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
