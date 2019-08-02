A memorial service for Mahlon David Kellin, 57, a longtime resident of Kershaw, will be held on 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in the chapel of First Baptist Church, Kershaw. The family will receive friends following the service.

David passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home.

He was born on February 8, 1962, in Marion, Ind., to David Mahlon Kellin and the late Ruth Smith.

He worked as a freelance photographer and writer for The Lancaster News for more than seven years and as a social worker and counselor for more than 25 years. David was the editor of the Pantagraph, a free online news outlet covering Lancaster, Chester and York counties.

He also worked for Palmetto Citizens Against Sexual Assault for six years and worked with the Lancaster County Council of the Arts' Summer Arts and Sciences camps each year. David earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Lander University and a master's degree in social work from the University of South Carolina, as well as training in grief therapy and forensic interviewing. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

David is survived by his father, David; sisters, Carmen Butterworth and Kirsten Merrington; and nephews, Jeff Butterworth, James Merrington and Jack Merrington. Also surviving are numerous other family members and dear friends.

Baker Funeral Home is assisting the Kellin family.