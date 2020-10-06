Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – Madgalene Witherspoon Steward, 83, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Freddy Witherspoon and the late Lelia Ann Witherspoon.

Survivors include daughter, Ann Stewart of Lancaster; sons, John Steward and Occie Steward, both of Lancaster; brother, Freddy Witherspoon of Lancaster; sisters, Louise Cureton and Doris Fisher, both of Lancaster; and three grandchildren.

Services were 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.

