Mae Helen Benjamin
Mae Helen Benjamin, 77, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Osabie Witherspoon and Ivory Hyatt.
Survivors include daughter, Racheal Witherspoon of Van Wyck; sons, Earl Witherspoon of Durham, N.C., and Dwight Witherspoon of Van Wyck; sisters, Zenia Graham and Joyce Heath, both Lancaster, and Dorothy Hood of Chesapeake, Va.; brothers, Ezell Witherspoon of Brooklyn, N.Y., Frank Witherspoon of Van Wyck and Brutie Hyatt of Columbia; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
Services are 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at White Oak AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Diana Charles, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Stewart Funeral Home.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
