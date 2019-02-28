Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Malcolm "Tally" Newman Robinson, 86, left this world for the next on Monday night, Feb. 18, 2019, surrounded by his family.

He was the last of 11 children, born to the late Lewis Pinkney Robinson and Lois Ellis Robinson on Jan. 16, 1933, in Rich Hill.

With modest beginnings as the proud son of a sharecropper, Malcolm enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 17. After two years he joined the Army National Guard, where he served for the next 13. Concurrently, he worked at Springs Bleachery. In 1964 he opened his first car lot, and thus began his illustrious career in the automobile business. He ran several Ford dealerships until he decided to focus solely on his wholesale business, which he continued until his illness in Dec. 2018.

Tally also enjoyed politics, serving on the Lancaster County Council for several years. He was a Hejaz Shriner and a lifelong Mason, recently recognized for 60 years. He loved sports and was an avid Gamecock fan. He also served on the board of trustees and the board of visitors for Charleston Southern University for more than 25 years. Additionally, while living in Myrtle Beach, he was a real estate investor.

His life's greatest achievement was his devotion to our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. Malcolm was a deacon, usher, missionary and extremely active member of Lexington Baptist Church, his home away from home. He leaves behind a legacy of tireless and selfless service to others and so much love for all of his family and his friends. His life epitomized all that is great about America.

He is predeceased by Elinor Steele Robinson; his second wife, JoAnne Williams Robinson; and 10 siblings.

He is survived by two sons, Richard "Rick" Lewis Robinson (Gail) of Jefferson and Malcolm 'Maxie' Newman Robinson Jr. (Edie) of Lancaster; a daughter, Lori Robinson Kumar (Ravi) of Bentonville, Ark.; a stepson, Charles Michael "Mike" Catoe (Lynn) of Lancaster; a stepdaughter, Michelle Kahler (Guy); and seven grandchildren, Jessica Robinson Carter (Kenny), Neil Robinson Kumar, Jamie Gustein, Samantha Catoe Ingram (Gabe), Charles Michael Catoe II, Chance Raymon Kahler and Amy Rebekah Kahler; and great-grandchildren, Austin Robinson, Dante and Bree Carter and Avery and Gabe Ingram.

The funeral service for Mr. Robinson will be held at noon Thursday, Feb. 21, at Lexington Baptist Church in Lexington.

There will be two visitations, with the first from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Burgess Funeral Home in Lancaster and the second from 10-11:45 a.m., prior to his funeral service on Thursday, Feb. 21, in the main sanctuary of Lexington Baptist Church in Lexington.

The graveside service for Mr. Robinson will be 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Lancaster Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Lexington Baptist Church, 308 E. Main Street, Lexington, SC 29072; Rich Hill Baptist Church, 1557 E. Doc Garris Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058; or the Oliver Gospel Mission, 1100 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC 29201.

Burgess Funeral Home is assisting the family. Friends can offer condolences at Malcolm "Tally" Newman Robinson, 86, left this world for the next on Monday night, Feb. 18, 2019, surrounded by his family.He was the last of 11 children, born to the late Lewis Pinkney Robinson and Lois Ellis Robinson on Jan. 16, 1933, in Rich Hill.With modest beginnings as the proud son of a sharecropper, Malcolm enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 17. After two years he joined the Army National Guard, where he served for the next 13. Concurrently, he worked at Springs Bleachery. In 1964 he opened his first car lot, and thus began his illustrious career in the automobile business. He ran several Ford dealerships until he decided to focus solely on his wholesale business, which he continued until his illness in Dec. 2018.Tally also enjoyed politics, serving on the Lancaster County Council for several years. He was a Hejaz Shriner and a lifelong Mason, recently recognized for 60 years. He loved sports and was an avid Gamecock fan. He also served on the board of trustees and the board of visitors for Charleston Southern University for more than 25 years. Additionally, while living in Myrtle Beach, he was a real estate investor.His life's greatest achievement was his devotion to our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. Malcolm was a deacon, usher, missionary and extremely active member of Lexington Baptist Church, his home away from home. He leaves behind a legacy of tireless and selfless service to others and so much love for all of his family and his friends. His life epitomized all that is great about America.He is predeceased by Elinor Steele Robinson; his second wife, JoAnne Williams Robinson; and 10 siblings.He is survived by two sons, Richard "Rick" Lewis Robinson (Gail) of Jefferson and Malcolm 'Maxie' Newman Robinson Jr. (Edie) of Lancaster; a daughter, Lori Robinson Kumar (Ravi) of Bentonville, Ark.; a stepson, Charles Michael "Mike" Catoe (Lynn) of Lancaster; a stepdaughter, Michelle Kahler (Guy); and seven grandchildren, Jessica Robinson Carter (Kenny), Neil Robinson Kumar, Jamie Gustein, Samantha Catoe Ingram (Gabe), Charles Michael Catoe II, Chance Raymon Kahler and Amy Rebekah Kahler; and great-grandchildren, Austin Robinson, Dante and Bree Carter and Avery and Gabe Ingram.The funeral service for Mr. Robinson will be held at noon Thursday, Feb. 21, at Lexington Baptist Church in Lexington.There will be two visitations, with the first from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Burgess Funeral Home in Lancaster and the second from 10-11:45 a.m., prior to his funeral service on Thursday, Feb. 21, in the main sanctuary of Lexington Baptist Church in Lexington.The graveside service for Mr. Robinson will be 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Lancaster Memorial Park.Memorials may be made to Lexington Baptist Church, 308 E. Main Street, Lexington, SC 29072; Rich Hill Baptist Church, 1557 E. Doc Garris Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058; or the Oliver Gospel Mission, 1100 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC 29201.Burgess Funeral Home is assisting the family. Friends can offer condolences at burgessfunerals.com. Funeral Home Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory

1800 Charlotte Highway

Lancaster , SC 29721

803-283-2100 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close