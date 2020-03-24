LANCASTER – Manly Lathan Williams, 84, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the CM Tucker Center in Columbia.
He was born June 30, 1935, in Lancaster, a son of the late Leroy Williams and Edna Brasington Williams.
After graduating high school, Mr. Williams Joined the U.S. Marine Corp. He enjoyed life as a marine and retired after 31 years of service to his country. He retired as an E-9, master gunnery sergeant. He was of the Baptist Faith, and he and his wife, June, are members of Friendship Baptist Church. Mr. Williams was also a member of the Senior Circle at Springs Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be private, and a burial with military honors at Fort Jackson National Cemetery will be held later.
Mr. Williams is survived by his wife, June K. Williams; three sons, Michael Williams of Oklahoma, Kenneth Williams of Tampa, Fla., and Jeff Williams and his wife, Traci, of Lancaster; a brother, Evylee Williams and his wife, Libby, of Lancaster; a sister, June Nichols of Rock Hill; four grandchildren, Amanda Williams Riley, Sean Williams, Payton Williams and Triston Williams.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Williams was preceded in death by three brothers, Bruce Williams, Maurice Williams and Clyde Williams.
The family received friends at the home of Jeff and Traci Williams from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, March 23.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 1809 Bennett Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
