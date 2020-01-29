Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcene Helms Adams. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Marcene Helms Adams, 83, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

She was born May 11, 1936, in Lancaster County, the daughter of the late J.C. and Willene Helms. She was the wife of the late William Eugene "Gene" Adams for 62 years. He was the love of her life.

She was loved and adored by her two daughters, Debra Fulton and her husband, Joel, and Teresa Blackmon and her husband, Ernie, both of Lancaster; and dearest family friend, Alice Truesdale. She had four grandchildren, Chris Fulton, Michael Fulton and wife, Connie, Stacey Blackmon and Rachael Blackmon; six great-grandchildren, Skylar Brown, Mackenzie Fulton, Troy Fulton, Melanie Fulton, William Fulton and Stella Tuttle; and one great-great-grandchild, Charlie Peavy.

Mrs. Adams was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Adams; her parents; three brothers, Alton, Milton and Danny Max Helms; and her precious great-grandchild, Jackson Fulton.

Mrs. Adams retired after working over 35 years at Springs Memorial Hospital in Lancaster in the emergency room, starting out as a certified nursing assistant. She later became one of the unit secretaries. She thoroughly loved her job and her co-workers.

Mrs. Adams was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed cooking during the holidays, especially Christmas, decorating her home and being with family. In her quiet time, she enjoyed reading, word search puzzles and listening to her gospel music. Mrs. Adams loved going out to eat with her grandchildren at Burger King, and had a love for tomato sandwiches. She will always be remembered for her loving and generous heart.

The celebration of life service for Mrs. Adams will be 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Mike Catoe. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at Burgess Funeral Home; and suggest memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Lancaster, 912 W. Meeting St., Lancaster, SC 29720.

