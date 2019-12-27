LANCASTER – Margaree Truesdale Mackey, 86, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Willie and Sadie Mackey.
Survivors include sons, Gonzie Mackey of Lancaster, James Mackey of Charleston and Marcus Mackey of Charlotte; and sisters, Josephine McGriff and Marlene Fletcher, both of Lancaster.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Otis Lathan, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing was 1-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 28, 2019