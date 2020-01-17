LANCASTER – Margaret Ann Cauthen Hall, 60, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late J.B. Hall and Dorothy Whitaker Hall. She was married to the late David Alonzo Hall.
Survivors include sons, Mitchell Raines of Greenwood and Donnie Dawkins Jr. of Fort Lawn; brother, Brian Cauthen of Lancaster; sisters, Carolyn Cauthen of Lancaster and Shirley Sawyer and Shelby Messer, both of Fort Lawn; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 18, 2020