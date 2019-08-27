JEFFERSON – Margaret Arant Faulkenberry, 86, of Jefferson, passed away Aug. 24, 2019.
She was married to the late George Franklin Faulkenberry for 58 years. She was the daughter of the late William Thomas Arant and Lillie Hicks Arant.
She was a lifetime member of Charlesboro Baptist Church, where she was a W.M.U. Director and Sunday school teacher for many years and a member of the choir. She also served on senior group planning trips and on the food committee. She loved gardening, cooking and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by two children, son, Daryl Faulkenberry and his wife, Sharon, of Charlesboro; daughter, Susan Panousis and her husband, Mark, of Bald Head Island, N.C.; grandchildren, Kristy Kennedy, Renee Faulkenberry, Amanda Panousis and Ashley Panousis; great-grandchild, Kohen Kennedy; and brother, Thomas Arant of Lancaster.
She had six late sisters: Ruby Parker of Lancaster, Ann Cowan of Lancaster, Dorothy "Dot" Johnson of Windsor, N.C., Mavis Faile of Kershaw, Faye Rollings of Pageland and Doris Arant of Kershaw. She had six late brothers: Woodrow Arant of Kershaw, Terrence Arant of Rock Hill, Robert Arant of Lancaster, J.C. Arant of Rock Hill, Ben Arant of Rock Hill and Billy Arant of Kershaw.
The celebration of life service for Mrs. Faulkenberry was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Charlesboro Baptist Church. The Revs. Buddy Thomas and Charles McAteer officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
The family suggests memorials be made to Charlesboro Baptist Church to be used for cemetery maintenance, c/o Jo B. Arant, 2255 Gold Mine Highway, Kershaw.
Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw is serving the Faulkenberry.
Published in The Lancaster News on Aug. 28, 2019