She was married to the late Marion Poovey Beckham for 48 years. Daughter of the late Charles S. Caskey and Louise Kirkpatrick Caskey, she was born in the Richburg area of Chester.

She retired as a supervisor at the Springs Customer Service Center in Lancaster.

Mrs. Beckham was preceded in death by two brothers, David Luther and Charles S. Caskey Jr.; three sisters, Betty C. Adams of Lancaster, Kathryn C. Mosteller of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and Sara C. Baker of Charlotte.

Survivors include her son, Robert "Bob" Beckham and his wife, Kerry, of Charlotte; daughter, Elizabeth "Libby" Dodd and her husband, Dee, of Wesley Chapel, N.C.; a sister, Carolyn C. Mahaffey and her husband, Jack, of Cornelius, N.C.; three granddaughters, Brooke Young and her husband, Scott, of Indian Land, Erin Blow and her husband, Jeremiah, of Monroe, N.C., and Kat Reid of Charlotte; and five great-grandchildren, Hannah and Bradley Young, Carter and Hunter Blow and Kai Garland.

She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, the Joy Club, New Hope W.M.U., Women's Bible Study Group, Oasis, served on several committees with the Moriah Association and was a charter member of Springs Hospital Senior Circle.

Family will receive friends at New Hope Baptist Church of Lancaster from 4-4:45 p.m. Friday, April 12, followed by a celebration of her life and interment at 5 p.m. Services will be conducted by the Revs. Steven Pace and Patrick Clark.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to New Hope Baptist Church Building Fund, 3731 Lynwood Drive, Lancaster, SC 29720.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Lake Park Rehabilitation and Hospice for the loving care provided.

Notes to the family may be made at

