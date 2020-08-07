KERSHAW – Margaret Holland "Peg" Bryson, 82, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Frank M. Holland and Rebecca McPherson Holland. She was married to the late Harry Robert "Bob" Bryson.

Survivors include daughters, Fran B. Graves, Kelly B. Carter and Meg B. Pirkle; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Private family graveside services will be at Kershaw City Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Scott Mosley.

Memorials may be made to Kershaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 611, Kershaw, SC 29067.

Baker Funeral Home is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store