KERSHAW – Mrs. Margaret Hinson Bruce, 90, of Kershaw passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
She was born Dec. 12, 1928, in Kershaw, a daughter of the late Charles Tillman and Tabitha Bell Wright Hinson and was the widow of Ben Bruce. She was a member of Camp Creek Baptist Church.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Bruce will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, in the chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home, with the Rev. Randy Mellichamp officiating. Burial will be private.
Mrs. Bruce is survived by a granddaughter, Leann (Adam) Truesdale of Kershaw; great-grandchildren, Trenton Faile, Ethan Faile, Caelyn Faile and Brooklynn Faile; honorary grandchildren, Tiffany (Richie) Welch, Anna (Derek) Blackmon, Nicki Smith, Marcie Hilton, Mattea (Jason) Boone, Rachel Branham and Karissa (Hotdog) McCoy; and honorary great-grandchildren, Caeley Truesdale, Cameren Truesdale, Emma Truesdale, Ava Blackmon, Hannah-Kay Blackmon, Shakia Nicholson, Kensley Welch, Kayleigh Welch, Jack Boone, Klarissa Branham, Kristen Airington, R. J. Kelly and Elaina Kelly.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Ben Francis Bruce Jr.; brothers, Clyde Hinson, Junior Hinson and Ira Hinson; sisters, Nancy Gaskin, Lucille Robinson, Annie Grace Robertson and Susie Gaskin; and granddaughter, Rachel Faile.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
