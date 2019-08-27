Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Hinson Hubbard. View Sign Service Information Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home 108 Cross Creek Rd Central , SC 29630 (864)-639-2411 Send Flowers Obituary

CLEMSON – Margaret Hinson Hubbard, 99, of Clemson, went to be with her Lord on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at her home at Clemson Downs.

Margaret was born in Lancaster to the late Austin and Lillian Hinson.

Margaret grew up in Lancaster, where she married her high school sweetheart, Mike Hubbard. In high school, Mike won her heart in many ways. One gesture she spoke of fondly was that each morning when he passed her desk, he would place a rose on it. They celebrated 79 years of marriage, and raised three children. Margaret's passion was her family.

She was a true southern lady with a gentle spirit, and was generous and kind with a fun, quick wit. Her grandsons, whom she adored, were the light of her life. Margaret made her son-in-law and daughters-in-law feel like they were her children. She warmed the hearts of her many friends, sharing life's passages from the early years of raising children to aging through her sunset years.

Margaret and Mike were members of Clemson United Methodist Church, where they raised their family and worked faithfully for their church.

Margaret is survived by her children, Julius Clifford Hubbard III (Salley), Austin Scott Hubbard (Nene) and Anna Hubbard

She was predeceased by her husband, J.C. (Mike) Hubbard Jr.; and sister, Valeria McDow.

Our family would like to thank all of Margaret's caregivers who graciously gave their love, prayers and kindness. We are forever grateful for the excellent care they provided. We also feel very blessed for all the friendships and love Margaret and Mike found and shared at the Downs. God bless you all.

A celebration of life service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday Aug. 31, in the sanctuary of Clemson United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Fran M. Elrod. Visitation will follow at the church. A private burial will be held prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Clemson United Methodist Church, 300 Frontage Road, Clemson, SC 29631, or to a .

