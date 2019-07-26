Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Howell "Peggy" Heath. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret 'Peggy' Howell Heath, 97

LANCASTER - Mrs. Margaret "Peggy" Howell Heath, 97, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019.

She was born Oct. 27, 1921, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late William Ford Howell Sr. and Elfreida Poag Howell. She was the wife of the late Walter Levi Heath.

Mrs. Heath graduated from Lancaster High School in 1938. She received her bachelor's degree and master's degree in teaching from Winthrop University, with additional study at the University of Chicago. While at Winthrop, she served on the staff of The Johnsonian, was president of the Senate and a member of the Senior Order and the Curry Literary Society. Mrs. Heath was president of the Winthrop Alumni Association. Mrs. Heath worked for the Bureau of Teaching Materials at the Virginia Department of Education in Richmond.

She was an English teacher and librarian at Pickens High School in Pickens, and taught elementary and junior high in the Lancaster public schools. Also, while in Lancaster, she served as director of instruction for the city and county schools and director of adult education. She retired from the Lancaster County school system in 1984. Mrs. Heath served on several local civic boards, including the Springs Memorial Board of Directors, the Lancaster County Library Board and the First United Methodist Church administrative board.

Mrs. Heath served her country in the U.S. Navy. She enlisted as an apprentice seaman, and was discharged as yeoman first class. Mrs. Heath reported for duty in June 1943 at Hunter College in New York City for boot camp. She was later assigned to training school in Cedar Falls, Iowa, before her final assignment to the 12th Naval District Training Aids Library in San Francisco.

While home on leave in April the year that President Franklin D. Roosevelt died in Warm Springs, Ga., Mrs. Heath had to return to the San Francisco duty station. As she boarded the train in Charlotte for the trip, the passengers were told that the train would stop on another track for a short time. This was to allow the train carrying the president's body to pass by. Passengers on the train were able to go to the windows and watch in silence as the black-draped car passed by.

Mrs. Heath is survived by her son, William Michael Heath (Janie); daughters, Grace Heath Baker (Ken) and Ginny Heath Davis (Steve); grandchildren, Laura Kirkley Bell (John), Matthew Heath (Amy), Sarah Heath Estrada (Rudy), Amy Kirkley Lineberger (Jason), Natalie Heath Hernandez (Paul), Brooke Davis Moore (Johnathan) and Tyler Heath Davis (Corie); great-grandchildren, Nyla Perez, Zachary Lineberger, Braden Heath, Sydney Bell, Whitney Bell, Brennan Bell, Staten Moore, Rhodes Moore, Seay Davis, Lana Estrada, Emily Estrada, Ethan Estrada and Malaya Hernandez; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Heath was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Walter Levi Heath; her parents; brother, William Ford Howell Jr.; and sister, Elfreida Howell Ghent.

The celebration of life funeral service for Mrs. Heath will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at First United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Steve Morgan, the Rev. Patrick Clark and Mr. Jason Lineberger. Burial will follow at Old Westside Cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 9:45-10:45 a.m. in the church parlor.

For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, Archives Room, P.O. Box 608, Lancaster, SC 29721; Winthrop University Foundation, 302 Tillman Hall, Rock Hill, SC 29733; or Lancaster County Library, 313 S. White St., Lancaster, SC 29720.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at

Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family of Mrs. Heath.

