LANCASTER – Margaret Mackey Jones, 67, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late John Brown Mackey and Margaree Truesdale Mackey.
Survivors include daughter, Cassandra L. Jones of Lancaster; sons, John Mackey and Conell Jones of Lancaster; brothers Gonzie Mackey of Lancaster, James Mackey of Charleston, Marcus Mackey of Charlotte, N.C.
Services were 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Community Hospital Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Drena McCoy.
Crawford Funeral Home was in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Aug. 7, 2019