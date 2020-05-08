Margaret Miller Crook, 67, wife of William Michael Crook, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Mrs. Crook was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Harold McCoy Miller of Lancaster.

She is survived by two daughters, Ashley Andrews of Indian Land and Angie Green and son, Dustin Taylor of Maryland and two stepchildren, Crystal Crook of Lancaster and Jay Crook of California; 13 beloved grandchildren; five brothers and sisters; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Mrs. Crook was an avid reader, dog lover and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Services for Mrs. Crook will be scheduled at a later date due to the imposed prohibition of public gatherings.

The funeral service is to be held at New Hope Baptist Church in Fayetteville, N.C., and the burial is to follow in Batesburg, S.C., at the Batesburg Cemetery.