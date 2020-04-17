Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Reaves "Peggy" Blackwell. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Viewing 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM Kershaw City Cemetery Graveside service 11:00 AM Kershaw City Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Margaret "Peggy" Reaves Blackwell, 89, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at White Oak Manor.

She was born Sept. 18, 1930, in Guilford County, N.C., the daughter of the late Willis James Reaves and Mildred Myers Reaves. Mrs. Blackwell was married to the late Chalmers "C.B." Bennie Blackwell for 65 years.

She retired from Springs industries after 40 years as a Quality Control Inspector. Mrs. Blackwell enjoyed cleaning her home, cross-stitching, traveling the United States and many trips to Springmaid Beach. Her true joy in life was serving others. She loved spending time with her granddaughters and family at "The Pond." Mrs. Blackwell was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and served in the nursery for many years.

Mrs. Blackwell is survived by a daughter, Diane Blackwell Barton and her husband, Paul; two grandchildren, Jennifer Williams (David) and Meg Hinson (Keith); three great-grandchildren, Burgin Williams, Dalton Hinson and Ethan Hinson; a sister, Barbara Barefoot of Hartsville; and a sister-in-law, Elfrieda Blackwell.

Mrs. Blackwell was preceded in death by her husband; and her parents.

The celebration of life graveside service for Mrs. Blackwell will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 19, at the Kershaw City Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Tim Anderson.

A public viewing will be held from 10:30-11 a.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1152 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at White Oak Manor and Providence Hospice, especially Dr. Lingoes and Victoria, for the special care given to Mrs. Blackwell.

