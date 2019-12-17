FORT LAWN – Margaret Copeland Tate, 71, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Robert Leonard Toole Sr. and Florence Young Toole. She was first married to the late Thomas Richard Copeland Sr., and then to Alan Tate.
Survivors include her husband; sons, Thomas Richard Copeland Jr. and David Copeland; daughter, Kimberly Copeland Foster; brothers, Robert Toole Jr. and George Tommy Toole; sisters, Pat Stone and Judy Heubner; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Services are 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Branded 4 Life Cowboy Church, 1777 Old Mill Road, Richburg, officiated by the Rev. Randy Bedford.
Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 18, 2019