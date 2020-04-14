HEATH SPRINGS – Margie Robertson Stacks, 77, died Friday, April 10, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late James Tommy Robertson and Margaret Owens Robertson. She was married to Dean Stacks.
Survivors include her husband; daughter, Melissa S. Carter of Camden; brothers, Gerald Robertson of Kershaw and Eugene Robertson of Heath Springs; sister, Eslyn Michaw of Lancaster; and a grandson.
Graveside services were 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at Flint Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Kelvin Hinson, with burial in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Flint Ridge Baptist Church, 1850 Flint Ridge Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058.
Baker Funeral Home was in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 15, 2020