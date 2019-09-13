LANCASTER – Mrs. Maria Elena Morgan Williams, 78, of Lancaster, widow of Randolph "Sonny" Williams, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at her home.
She was born July 23, 1941, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late James William Morgan and Louise Williams Morgan.
Mrs. Williams was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Mrs. Williams retired from Dupont in Florence. She loved to watch Walker Texas Ranger, old westerns and game shows. Mrs. Williams enjoyed going to the beach and spending time with her family and friends.
Mrs. Williams is survived by daughter, Darla Louise Hinson and her husband, David, of Lancaster; stepsons, Stevie Williams and Dr. J. Scott Williams, both of Florence; stepdaughter, Sheryl Hyman of Darlington; brother, Hubert Richard "Spanky" Morgan of Lancaster; sister, Gail Morgan Hyatt of Lancaster; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Williams will be held 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Immanuel Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Anderson officiating. Entombment will be in the Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Immanuel Baptist Church, and other times at her home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1152 Great Falls, Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Williams.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 14, 2019