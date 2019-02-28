BRONX, N.Y. – Marian "Matt" Fields, 83, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Willie Joseph Montgomery and Alberta Brown Montgomery and was the wife of James Fields.
Services are 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Camp Creek AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Richard Smith, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Friday, March 1, at McMullen Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at 11 Cot Lane Road, Lancaster.
McMullen Funeral Home
403 Clinton Avenue
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 283-4085
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 1, 2019