UNION – Mrs. Marian Lois Farr Harris, 96, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Ellen Sagar Nursing Center in Union, after a long illness.

Mrs. Harris was born Nov. 11, 1922, in Union County, to Mr. and Mrs. Calvert Farr, and was raised in the Pea Ridge community.

She was married for 54 years to Everette Harris until his death in 2003. They made their home first in Union, then in Chester and Lowrys for many years, before returning to live at the Harris family farm in Union County. Mrs. Harris was a faithful member of Mount Joy Baptist Church.

Surviving Mrs. Harris are her two children, Faye Harris of Union and Gary (Lori) Harris of Lancaster. She was the proud grandmother of Hope Harris of Lancaster and Annabeth Harris of Rock Hill. The family also includes her sisters-in-law, Pearl Farr and Dorothy Morris; her niece, Ruth (Ed) Guy of Herndon, Va; her nephews, Steve (Bonnie) Crocker of Gaffney, Perry (Kim) Crocker of Union, and many more nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceding Mrs. Harris in death were her parents; her husband, Everette Harris; her brother, James Farr; her sister, Gladys Crocker; and her nephew, Chris Crocker, all of whom she dearly loved.

The Rev. Alan West will conduct the funeral service at 3 p.m., Thursday, May 23, at Holcombe Funeral Home in Union, preceded by visitation from 2-3 p.m. Burial will be at Union Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers are Perry Crocker, Steve Crocker, Ed Guy, Buddy Harris, Wallace Harris and Mike Howell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Joy Baptist Church, 657 Pea Ridge Highway, Jonesville, SC 29353.

The family will be at the home of her daughter, Faye Harris, 102 Royal Oak Drive, Union.