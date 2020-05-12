Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Caskey Montgomery. View Sign Service Information Graveside service Private Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Caskey Montgomery went to be with the Lord on May 10, 2020, at the age of 93.

She was born on Feb. 25, 1927, and was a lifelong resident of Lancaster until spending her last years in assisted living in Aiken.

Marie was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, William (Bill) D. Montgomery; her parents, Leila and Will Caskey; and all of her siblings, Walter Caskey, Herman Caskey, Oral Caskey, Leona Montgomery, Faye Faulkenberry and Paris Caskey.

Marie is survived by her twin daughters and their spouses, Carolyn M. Kennett and her husband, Ronnie (Ron) D. Kennett, of Greenville and Marolyn M. Floyd and her husband, John R. (Rooney) Floyd Jr., of Aiken. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Kelly B. Kennett, his wife, Mary H. Kennett and their children Hayden, Thomas, and Grace of Alpharetta, Ga., and Katherine (Katie) F. Mills, her husband, Mark Mills and their daughter, Kendall, of Mint Hill, N.C.

During her working years, Marie worked for 25 years with Springs Mills and retired from Lancaster County Schools with 15 years of service. Marie was a lifelong member of Shiloh A.R.P. Church in Lancaster, where she was previously very active in the women of the church activities.

She will be laid to rest on Friday, May 15, 2020, in a private, immediate family graveside service (due to the pandemic).

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shiloh A.R.P. Church at 346 Shiloh Unity Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

Mrs. Montgomery's online guest book may be signed by visiting

