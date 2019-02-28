Obituary

KERSHAW – Marie Hunter Hinson, 92, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

She was a daughter of the late William T. "Bill" Hunter and Cora Lee Horton Hunter and was married to the late David Jackson Hinson.

Survivors include sons, Larry Hinson of Aiken and Ronnie David Hinson of Heath Springs; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, in the sanctuary of Kershaw Second Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Jason Moss and the Revs. Bryant D. Fersner and Ronnie J. Hinson, with burial in the Sand Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, one hour prior to the service, in the church sanctuary.

Memorials may be made to Kershaw Second Baptist Church, 7737 Kershaw-Camden Highway, Kershaw, SC 29067 in memory of Mrs. Hinson.

Baker Funeral Home is in charge.

210 East Hilton Street

Kershaw , SC 29067

803-457-4771

