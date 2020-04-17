LEXINGTON – Marie Steele Crawford, 92, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at NHC Healthcare in Lexington.
She was born Feb. 1, 1928, in Lancaster, the daughter of the late William Ganson Steele and Lena Pardue Steele. Mrs. Crawford enjoyed traveling and working in her yard. She was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Crawford is survived by a daughter, Sharyn Petty and her husband, Dallas, of Heath Springs; four grandchildren, Traci P. Scott, Kelli P. Overcash (Frankie), Danya Rock and John Criminger (Nichole); five great-grandchildren, Aaron Scott, Matthew Scott, Logan Rock, Madison Rock and Cameron Criminger; and a brother, Billy Crawford Steele of Lancaster.
Mrs. Crawford was preceded in death by her husband, John Oates Crawford Jr.; a daughter, Lynn Criminger; and three sisters, Mary Williford, Helen Jones and Nell Carter.
The celebration of life graveside service for Mrs. Crawford will be private at Lancaster Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Juvenile Diabetes Association, https://www.jdrf.org/.
