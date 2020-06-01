Marietta Shannon Cochrane
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marietta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Marietta Shannon Cochrane, 69, died Monday, May 25, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Oscar "Jack" Shannon and the late Fannie Bell Clark Shannon.
Survivors include daughter, Dawn Boston-Bailey of Lancaster; stepson, Richard Cannady of New Brunswick, N.J.; sister, Leslie Darlene Napier of New Brunswick; and five grandchildren.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Christopher Jordan.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lancaster Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved