LANCASTER – Marietta Shannon Cochrane, 69, died Monday, May 25, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Oscar "Jack" Shannon and the late Fannie Bell Clark Shannon.

Survivors include daughter, Dawn Boston-Bailey of Lancaster; stepson, Richard Cannady of New Brunswick, N.J.; sister, Leslie Darlene Napier of New Brunswick; and five grandchildren.

Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Christopher Jordan.

Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store