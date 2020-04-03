LANCASTER – Marilyn Phillips, 72, died Tuesday, April 2, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Joe Harris Sr. and Margaret Carpenter Harris. She was married to John Phillips.
Survivors include her husband of the home; son, Michael Todd Hall; daughters, Heather Hall Creech and Casey Phillips Coley, both of Indian Land; sister, Brenda Sue Lanthorn of Wade, N.C.; and seven grandchildren.
Graveside services are private at Immanuel Baptist Church Cemetery in Waxhaw, N.C., officiated by her nephew, the Rev. Wayne O'Quinn.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 4, 2020