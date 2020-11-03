LANCASTER – Marion Julian Faulkenberry, 84, of Lancaster passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Atrium Health Union, Monroe, N.C.
He was born Sept. 25, 1936, in Lancaster, a son of the late James David Faulkenberry and Mable Blackmon Faulkenberry.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mr. Faulkenberry was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Lancaster Memorial Park, with the Rev. Dr. Trent McLaughlin and the Rev. Ken Kirkley officiating.
Mr. Faulkenberry is survived by his wife, Faye K. Faulkenberry of Lancaster; a son, Michael Faulkenberry and his wife, Amanda, of Indian Trail, N.C.; one brother, Hermon Faulkenberry and his wife, Barbara, of Lancaster; and two sisters, Shirley Hall and her husband, Willard, of Lancaster and Norma Faulkenberry of Heath Springs.
Mr. Faulkenberry was preceded in death by his daughter, Pam Faulkenberry; two brothers, Donald Faulkenberry and Melvin Faulkenberry; and one sister, Gilda Atkinson.
Mr. Faulkenberry joined the U.S. Air Force after attending high school. He gave 20 years of distinguished service to our country and retired as a master sergeant. He served during the Vietnam War and was stationed in faraway places such as Greenland and Japan. Mr. Faulkenberry was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church. He loved sharing with friends and those who were less fortunate. Mr. Faulkenberry enjoyed fishing and gardening in his retirement years. One of his favorite loves was listening to Gospel music.
The family will receive friends at the home of Julian and Faye through the day of the funeral.
Memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 1734 Antioch Church Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Notes to the family may be left at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Faulkenberry.