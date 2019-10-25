CHEROKEE – Marion Pressley Ormand, 75, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
He was the son of the late David Anderson Ormand and Edna Roberts Ormand and was the husband of the late Joyce Ormand.
Survivors include son, Kyle Pheasant; sisters, Peggy Flynn and Nancy Jenkins; and one granddaughter.
Services were 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Dale Walters.
The family received friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church, 3734 Heyward Hough Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge.
